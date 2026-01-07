Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Internal emails between City of Page staff members and developers show discussions about a planned data center were going on months before it became public. The project has triggered a backlash among some in the community.

Navajo Police continue to search for 67-year-old Aaron Mark Bradley last seen at the Shonto Market on the Navajo Nation on September 6th.

Senator Ruben Gallego wants to ban military funds from being used for a potential takeover of Greenland.

Federal investigators have recovered a helicopter that crashed last week southeast of Phoenix killing four people.

Coconino National Forest officials say they’ll burn slash piles today south of Flagstaff and Bureau of Land Management says it’ll conduct prescribed burns in the Hualapai Mountains

Several government buildings on the Arizona Capitol Mall were evacuated and roads were closed Monday after what appears to be a homemade bomb was sent to the state Supreme Court.

Police responded to several bomb threats made to the Sedona Airport and offices of the U.S. Forest Service Monday.

Former Arizona Republican lawmaker Austin Smithhas been sentenced to probation, and banned from running for office for five years after he pleaded guilty to faking signatures for a 2024 primary election.

Record low snowpack in Colorado.

And a discussion with KNAU meteorologist Lee Born about winter storms due this Wednesday and Thursday.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.