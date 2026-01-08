Thursday, January 8, 2026

Kari Lake may be considering another run for statewide office. But this time it could be in Iowa.

The City of Flagstaff will now require those attending city council meetings to go through an "Open Gate" metal detector city officials say will modernize security protocols.

Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego are some of the more than two dozen Democrats asking the Trump administration about its diversion of more than 14,000 federal officers from the U-S Marshals Service and the Department of Defense to conduct ICE enforcement.

The Phoenix metro area may be the next target for the Trump administration’s heightened immigration enforcement, as was seen last year in Los Angeles and Chicago.

The Trump administration is suing Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes after he refused a request to provide it with voter registration and election records.

Kingman’s 911 dispatch center is fully staffed for the first time in nearly a decade.

Attorney General Kris Mayes wants state utility regulators to reconsider their approval of a large data center near Tucson.

Payson officials closed a Christmas tree disposal site because they say too many residents were taking advantage of it, dumping general yard waste.

And KNAU meteorologist Lee Born takes a deeper dive in today's Winter storm.

