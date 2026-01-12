Monday, January 12, 2026

Hundreds gathered in wind and freezing temperatures Saturday at Flagstaff City Hall as part of state and national protests against federal immigration crackdowns.

Governor Hobbs says the Trump administration hasn't informed her about a possible ramp-up in immigration enforcement in Arizona.

Crews begin burning slash piles today on Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, about 70 piles near Porter Mountain Six miles southeast of Show Low and smoke may be visible from Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and Vernon.

Governor Hobbs wants lawmakers to get rid of a decade-old tax incentive for data centers designed to attract the industry to Arizona.

The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to review schools chief Tom Horne’s lawsuit against 10 districts for allowing English language learners to participate in dual-language programs.

The town of Marana has approved rezoning for a new data center, putting it into direct competition with Project Blue to become southern Arizona’s first large-scale data center.

Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari is among several Democrats who plan to introduce a bill to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

A Show Low woman was arrested last week in connection with a traffic collision that killed Show Low's Timber Mesa Fire/Medical District firefighter Glenn Collins last fall.

