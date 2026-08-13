Thursday, August 13, 2026

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office identified the two victims of a plane crash near Payson as 75-year-old Brad Lawrence and 19-year-old Carter Buckner, who were killed when their aircraft went down west of Polles Mesa in the Mazatzal Wilderness.

Grand Canyon National Park implements new water restrictions today due to diminishing water reserves; water spigots at Mather and Desert View Campgrounds will be turned off.

The drug-resistant candida auris yeast that can infect blood, wounds and other parts of the body is spreading in Arizona.

Health insurance companies in the Affordable Care Act marketplace are seeking an average premium increase of 25 percent in Arizona next year.

Tempe will no longer participate in Flock Safety’s national data-sharing program. But the automated license plate readers will remain in the city.

Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs’ pick for lieutenant governor, former Mesa Mayor John Giles, won’t participate in any public debate.

A judge has ruled that Republican lawmakers broke the law when they wrote language for Arizona voters designed to convince them to vote against a proposed school voucher reform measure.