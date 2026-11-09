Monday, November 9, 2026
On today's newscast: A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed man at the
Flagstaff KOA campground late Saturday, the Navajo Nation has approved $20 million for infrastructure flood recovery, City of Flagstaff officials say 81 southside homes were damaged in last week’s major flooding, and more.
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has approved 20 million dollars for flood recovery after homes and infrastructure were destroyed throughout the Four Corners region;
A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed man at the Flagstaff KOA campground late Saturday after a woman reported her husband had a gun and threatened to take his own life;
City of Flagstaff officials say 81 southside homes were damaged in last week’s major flooding and estimates property damage at more than $650,000;
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says Kingman janitor Pierce Eller traded vape pens and alcohol for nude photographs of juvenile female students also allegedly sent the photos to longtime Kingman Unified School District teacher Ronald Bowman;
Record rainfall provided rare relief Lake Powell with levels up more than 20 feet from September — much more than from this year’s snowmelt - but the lake remained just over a quarter full, and 15 of its 17 boat launches remained unusable Friday;
The Associated Press has called the Arizona Corporation Commission election for Clara Pratt and Jonathon Hill, giving Democrats two seats on the state's top utility regulator. Pratt is a member of the Navajo Nation and the first Native candidate to win statewide office in Arizona.
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