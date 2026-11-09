Monday, November 9, 2026

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has approved 20 million dollars for flood recovery after homes and infrastructure were destroyed throughout the Four Corners region;

A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed man at the Flagstaff KOA campground late Saturday after a woman reported her husband had a gun and threatened to take his own life;

City of Flagstaff officials say 81 southside homes were damaged in last week’s major flooding and estimates property damage at more than $650,000;