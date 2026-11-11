Wednesday, November 11, 2026
On today's newscast: Jonathan Nez has conceded the race for Arizona’s Second Congressional District to Eli Crane, Clara Pratt becomes the first Native American elected to a statewide office on the Arizona Corporation Commission, ADOT will soon begin seasonal closures including SR67 between Jacob Lake and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and more.
Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has conceded the race for Arizona’s Second Congressional District to Republican incumbent Eli Crane;
Clara Pratt, a Democrat and a member of the Navajo Nation, becomes the first Native American elected to a statewide office on the Arizona Corporation Commission;
The Trump administration has named Coconino County as an area with high illicit drug trafficking and the federal government plans to beef up law enforcement resources there;
Sonora, the Mexican state south of Arizona, has the highest number of dengue cases this year in all of Mexico;
While Elon Musk's SpaceX has looked into sending data centers into orbit, the company is pushing massive data center projects back on Earth, one is set for Cochise County;
ADOT plans seasonal closures including SR67 between Jacob Lake and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on December 7 SR-473 near Hawley Lake on Thursday along with SR-261 between Eagar and Big Lake;
The Salt River Project has partnered with a company in the town of Eagar in the White Mountains to purchase 1,500 tons of biochar over 10 years from the company Southwest Biochar;
The children of the late Arizona Senator John McCain are slamming the right-wing group Turning Point following major Republican losses in the state during last week’s election;
The Central Arizona project is stepping away from a program that pays for cloud seeding technology, designed to add snow in the Rocky Mountains and boost water in the Colorado River. Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.