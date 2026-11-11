Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has conceded the race for Arizona’s Second Congressional District to Republican incumbent Eli Crane;

Clara Pratt, a Democrat and a member of the Navajo Nation, becomes the first Native American elected to a statewide office on the Arizona Corporation Commission;

The Trump administration has named Coconino County as an area with high illicit drug trafficking and the federal government plans to beef up law enforcement resources there;

Sonora, the Mexican state south of Arizona, has the highest number of dengue cases this year in all of Mexico;

While Elon Musk's SpaceX has looked into sending data centers into orbit, the company is pushing massive data center projects back on Earth, one is set for Cochise County;

ADOT plans seasonal closures including SR67 between Jacob Lake and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on December 7 SR-473 near Hawley Lake on Thursday along with SR-261 between Eagar and Big Lake;