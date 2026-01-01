© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Saturday evenings at 7 on Classical KNAU and KNAU News/Talk

Listener-supported Folk Alley – 24/7 internet radio produced by the FreshGrass Foundation – went online in September of 2003, streaming its unique blend of traditional folk, roots, Americana, contemporary singer/songwriters, indie-folk, Celtic, bluegrass, and other world sounds.

Fast forward to today. Folk Alley continues to distinguish itself as a respected leader for folk, roots, and Americana content through its weekly syndicated radio show (heard in more than 60 markets across the US), or the robust Folk Alley Sessions podcast and video series.