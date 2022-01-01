Monday evenings at 7 on KNAU Classical

Beijing’s National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra joins Symphony Night

Beginning Monday April 4, KNAU is proud to offer performances by the leading orchestra of China: The National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra or NCPA.

The 13-week series offers many familiar Western masterworks alongside works by new and traditional Chinese composers. Truly a globe-circling musical adventure.

Along the way we’ll present two astounding piano soloists: Lang Lang performing Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto and 2021 Chopin Competition winner Bruce Xiaoyu Liu playing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G.

Each broadcast concert includes a significant composition from China, such as the beautiful violin concerto The Butterfly Lovers, the stunning Yellow River Cantata for orchestra, chorus, and soloists and the enthralling Jiang Tcheng Tse, featuring elements of Peking Opera.

The series is also the perfect springboard to the familiar but often-underrepresented sounds of traditional Chinese instruments, such as the erhu, pipa (Chinese lute), dizi (a traditional flute) and Chinese percussion.

Established in 2010, China’s NCPA Orchestra has fast established itself as one of the most adventurous and dynamic orchestras in all of Asia, earning an international reputation through extensive performances abroad.

We think you’ll agree after hearing just a few of their performances this spring on KNAU’s Symphony Night, Monday evenings at seven on the stations of Classical KNAU and streaming at KNAU.org. Click here for a complete broadcast schedule.

Coming July 4th...

Symphony Night Welcomes the Milwaukee Symphony This Summer

Why not spend a few weeks this summer on the shores of Lake Michigan. If you like nature, Wisconsin Dells and Door County beckon but for those looking for art museums, remarkable restaurants or maybe a craft brewery, a visit to Milwaukee would be perfect. And while you’re there you can take in a few performances by the Milwaukee Symphony.

Well you needn’t leave home because Symphony Night on KNAU Monday nights offers a full season of archival performances this summer by the Milwaukee Symphony. The MSO may not have the reputation of larger big city organizations in the region but they always offer inspired performances. And some of their music is a bit off the beaten track.

For instance, the summer season presents former MSO music director Lucas Foss conducting a program of his own compositions. We’ll have a couple works from the noted Japanese composer Toru Takemitsu; something from John Adams plus a seldom-heard orchestration of Pictures at an Exhibition.

Major works are also in store: Dvorak’s Stabat Mater; the Symphony Number 8 by Anton Bruckner; Act One of Wagner’s Die Walkure with soprano Jessye Norman and a complete performance of Engelbert Humperdinck’s opera Hansel and Gretel.

Listen to broadcast performances of the Milwaukee Symphony Monday evenings at 7 on Classical KNAU and online at KNAU.org. The summer season begins July 4 with complete listings here.

