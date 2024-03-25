Arizona legislative leaders sue EPA over new air pollution standards

Arizona legislative leaders and the state Chamber of Commerce and Industry are suing the Biden administration over newly announced air-quality standards.

Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma say the move by the Environmental Protection Agency may be unattainable for some counties and will have negative impacts to Arizona’s economy by creating financial burdens on small businesses and limiting investment.

The EPA’s new standards more tightly regulate particulate matter including smoke, vehicle exhaust and industrial and power-plant emissions.

Petersen says a majority of particulate pollution in Arizona comes from wildfires, which the EPA should focus on mitigating instead.