Officials to begin fire restrictions on central Arizona state trust lands

Arizona forestry officials will put stage 1 fire restrictions in place beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. on some state trust lands in central Arizona.

The rules ban campfires outside of developed areas in Gila, Maricopa and Pinal counties along with outdoor smoking and fireworks.

In addition, welding and using acetylene torches and other open-flame devices is prohibited.

Officials with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management say there’s been a recent uptick in fire activity in central Arizona and the restrictions are needed for public and firefighter safety.

It comes as a wildfire near Cave Creek has burned more than 14,000 acres of grass and brush since Saturday.

Fire managers say it was human caused.