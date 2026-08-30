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Grand Canyon officials to close South Rim lodging and implement water restrictions after flooding

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 30, 2026 at 6:07 PM MST
Debris left by flash flooding that caused severe damage to Grand Canyon National Park's Transcanyon Waterline, August 30, 2026.
Parth Desai
/
National Park Service
Debris left by flash flooding near the Phantom Ranch Ranger Station in Grand Canyon National Park, Aug. 29, 2026.

The National Park Service will close all overnight lodging on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon and implement water restrictions Monday, following severe flash flooding over the weekend.

Officials say flooding in Bright Angel Creek caused extensive damage to the Transcanyon Waterline.

That pipe system pumps water from the Roaring Springs on the North Rim to the South Rim of the park.

El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge and Phantom Ranch will close to overnight guests at noon on Monday as well as Delaware North’s Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village.

Hotels located outside the park in Tusayan are not impacted by the closures.

Associated Press reports park officials are searching for 15 people who are still unaccounted for following flash flooding Saturday afternoon.

KNAU has not been able to independently verify the number of missing people.

Under stage 4 restrictions, water will not be available through spigots at Mather campground on the South Rim, and camp fires and charcoal grills are not permitted.

The South Rim remains open for day use.
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KNAU and Arizona News Grand Canyon National Parkflash floodTranscanyon WaterwayGrand Canyon Flash Flooding 2026
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