© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Boy Scout's won't sell beloved Camp Geronimo

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 24, 2022 at 6:58 AM MST
Camp Geronimo
Grand Canyon Council Boy Scouts of America
/
Camp Geronimo in Payson

Grand Canyon Council of the Boy Scouts of America won’t sell the beloved Camp Geronimo.

The group initially planned to sell the Payson camp to help pay its required contribution to the Boy Scouts of America’s $850 million sexual abuse settlement.

But Grand Canyon Council CEO Andy Price said they opted not to sell the 100-year-old camp following an outcry from parents and former Scouts. Instead, the organization will now have to find other ways to help pay its $7 million portion of the settlement.

The council created the Geronimo Endowment Fund to help cover the maintenance costs of the camp, which Price says typically top about $250,000 annually each year.

Geronimo’s summer camp program serves nearly 3,000 scouts from across the Southwest each year on the Mogollon Rim.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Boy Scouts of Americasummer campstate and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsPayson ArizonaMogollon Rimsexual abuse
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF