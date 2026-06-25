2026 National Rural STEM Learning Summit

The National Rural STEM Learning Summit brings together educators, industry professionals, administrators, and community leaders to strengthen STEM education in rural communities through collaboration, hands-on learning, and shared best practices.

Launched in 2023 in Flagstaff, Arizona, the Summit connects participants from K-12 and higher education, nonprofits, museums, research institutions, and industry to explore practical solutions, innovative strategies, and the unique opportunities shaping rural STEM learning.

