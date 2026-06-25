2026 National Rural STEM Learning Summit
2026 National Rural STEM Learning Summit
The National Rural STEM Learning Summit brings together educators, industry professionals, administrators, and community leaders to strengthen STEM education in rural communities through collaboration, hands-on learning, and shared best practices.
Launched in 2023 in Flagstaff, Arizona, the Summit connects participants from K-12 and higher education, nonprofits, museums, research institutions, and industry to explore practical solutions, innovative strategies, and the unique opportunities shaping rural STEM learning.
Midwestern University
$125 - $185
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
SciTech Institute
bsweeneylawson@scitechinstitute.org
Midwestern University
Cactus Wren Hall, North 59th AvenueGlendale, Arizona 85308