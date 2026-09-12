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Audubon - Science Forward in Flagstaff

Audubon - Science Forward in Flagstaff

Join Northern Arizona Audubon for a welcoming evening of volunteer stories, discovery, and community. Hear from people who have weighed baby bluebirds, become Guides in Training, joined a Christmas Bird Count team as first-timers, shared memorable podcast moments with researchers, won a grant, strengthened their career paths, and more. We encourage everyone to join us for a fun evening to learn more about how you can add to the science efforts of Audubon!

East Flagstaff Community Library
06:00 PM - 07:15 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Northern Arizona Audubon Society
https://www.northernarizonaaudubon.org/

Artist Group Info

kay@birdnaas.org
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/