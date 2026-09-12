Audubon - Science Forward in Flagstaff

Join Northern Arizona Audubon for a welcoming evening of volunteer stories, discovery, and community. Hear from people who have weighed baby bluebirds, become Guides in Training, joined a Christmas Bird Count team as first-timers, shared memorable podcast moments with researchers, won a grant, strengthened their career paths, and more. We encourage everyone to join us for a fun evening to learn more about how you can add to the science efforts of Audubon!