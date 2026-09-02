Books, Beer, & Bling

Hayla and Sarah of Page of Cups Bookmobile are combining forces with Cori of Adventure Is Booked for the ultimate in crafty fun.

Bring a book OR purchase one at the event.

Pick out a Surprise Me Adventure (Blind Date with a Book) from Adventure is Booked or go find your favorite cover on the Page of Cups Bookmobile.

BONUS: Save 10% if you decide to buy your book at the event

Your ticket provides you with one drink ticket and all the bedazzling supplies.

Bedazzling is hard work... so, we've got you covered with a food truck. Fry Mex will be available for all your food fuel up needs from 2 - 7 pm.

Want to participate, but not feeling super social? We will have a quiet table.