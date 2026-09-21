Cancer Support Community Arizona's Flagstaff 5th Anniversary & A Walk to Remember

Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ) is celebrating five years of serving northern Arizona with A Walk to Remember, a free community event honoring those impacted by cancer while raising funds to keep CSCAZ's support programs free.

The public is invited to participate in two community walks: a 1.5-mile walk beginning at 9 a.m. from the CSCAZ Flagstaff office and a second walk beginning at 11 a.m. at NAU's Upper Observatory Field. Individuals and families impacted by cancer can also register for workshops, classes and a complimentary lunch throughout the day, including plant-based nutrition workshops, sound bath healing, a breast cancer education presentation, yoga and expressive arts.

Registration is open for the walks, and individuals and families impacted by cancer can register for classes and workshops. Community members who cannot attend can support the Flagstaff location by donating online. To learn more about CSCAZ, please visit cscaz.org.