Citizens Water Advocacy Group presentation featuring Karen Peters, Director of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality - Saturday,k November 14

OUR LOCAL WATER QUALITY: An update from the AZ Dept. of Environmental Quality

About the Presentation:

On Saturday, November 14, Karen Peters, Director of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) will join us in person and via Zoom to give us an update on several water quality issues of interest to our region.

This presentation will be presented live in Prescott. Watch online or gather with CWAG members at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave in Prescott. Enjoy coffee and conversation at 9:45 a.m., followed by the program at 10 a.m. Individuals wishing to view the presentation via Zoom can register at the “Next Event” link at www.cwagaz.org. This will be a hybrid meeting. Our speaker will present in person and on Zoom. To attend on Zoom, register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/MN1BhWxRSsuEB_RDNJoi_w#/registration

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Questions/comments? Email us at info@cwagaz.org or call 928-445-4218.

About the Speaker Karen Peters is an Arizona lawyer and veteran public manager, most recently having served as a Deputy City Manager for the City of Phoenix. She has over 30 years of experience in environmental and water law and policy, and helped write Arizona laws and regulations on critical issues like protecting rivers and streams, cleanup of groundwater and soil contamination, and air quality. She earned her undergraduate degree from Arizona State University, studied law at Georgetown University, then returned to Arizona to begin her career. She and her husband have three adult sons and live in Phoenix.

About CWAG: Founded in 2002, the mission of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group is to protect the flow of the upper Verde River and to protect the long-term water supply for the Quad Cities region. CWAG develops science-based positions on critical water issues and educates citizens and elected officials on sensible water policies.

