Coconino County Bookmobile Stop: Silver Saddle 76

Vroom! The bookmobile is back! The County Bookmobile is a mobile library that travels throughout Coconino County. On the third Tuesday of each month, it stops at Silver Saddle 76 9:30-10:15am MST, at Cameron Simpson's Market 11-11:45am MST/12-12:45pm MDT, and at Kaibeto Chapter House 1:30-2pm MST/2:30-3pm MDT. From April through November, it also stops at Bitter Springs LDS Church at 3:30-4:15pm MST/4:30-5:15pm MDT.

Bookmobile materials can be checked out with a Flagstaff Library card and have a loan period of one month. Materials may be returned to either one of our Flagstaff libraries or dropped off during a visit to the bookmobile.

We try to reach those outlying areas of our county that may not otherwise have access to library services. At times we change our routes and stops to accommodate patron need.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.