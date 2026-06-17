Death Cafe
Death Cafe
None of us know how long we have to live. However, we have the opportunity every day to make the most of our lives. Participants lead the discussion to reflect on how death and dying affects us all.
Circle of Life Senior Resource Center
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM, every 12 months on Wednesday through Dec 16, 2026.
Circle of Life Senior Resource Center
377 Montezuma St. Suite 102, Depot Marketplace (behind Chipotle's, next door to Bikesmith CycleryPrescott, Arizona 86301
9284581886
beherenowjean@gmail.com