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Earth Explorers - Free Environmental Camp for Girls

Earth Explorers - Free Environmental Camp for Girls

An exciting and free environmental science scholarship camp for girls in grades 6th-8th grade. Exploring the science of our changing planet through many different hands on and interactive experiments, outdoor exploration, investigations, and challenges. Free lunch provided daily.

Flagstaff Science Center
08:30 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

Meteor Crater Education Alliance
(813) 390-3121
info@odysseycamps.org
https://meteorcratereducationalliance.regfox.com/earth-explorers
Flagstaff Science Center
2201 N Gemini Dr
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001