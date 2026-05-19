Earth Explorers - Free Environmental Camp for Girls
Earth Explorers - Free Environmental Camp for Girls
An exciting and free environmental science scholarship camp for girls in grades 6th-8th grade. Exploring the science of our changing planet through many different hands on and interactive experiments, outdoor exploration, investigations, and challenges. Free lunch provided daily.
Flagstaff Science Center
08:30 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Meteor Crater Education Alliance
(813) 390-3121
info@odysseycamps.org
Flagstaff Science Center
2201 N Gemini DrFlagstaff, Arizona 86001