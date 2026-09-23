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Many Paths of Recovery

Many Paths of Recovery

Join the sober curious and those in search of a different path of recovery at the International Conference of Secular AA presented in Phoenix from Friday, November 13th through Sunday the 15th at the Hilton Resort at the Peak. This event brings together atheists, agnostics, freethinkers, humanists, secular people — and anyone interested in recovery without a religious perspective. Register at https://www.aasecular.org/icsaa-2026.

Hilton Phoenix at the Peak
$150
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Secular AA International
928.300.7989
verdebelle@gmail.com
Hilton Phoenix at the Peak
7677 North 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Phoenix, Arizona 85020
ICSAA.org