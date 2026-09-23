Many Paths of Recovery

Join the sober curious and those in search of a different path of recovery at the International Conference of Secular AA presented in Phoenix from Friday, November 13th through Sunday the 15th at the Hilton Resort at the Peak. This event brings together atheists, agnostics, freethinkers, humanists, secular people — and anyone interested in recovery without a religious perspective. Register at https://www.aasecular.org/icsaa-2026.