Many Paths of Recovery
Many Paths of Recovery
Join the sober curious and those in search of a different path of recovery at the International Conference of Secular AA presented in Phoenix from Friday, November 13th through Sunday the 15th at the Hilton Resort at the Peak. This event brings together atheists, agnostics, freethinkers, humanists, secular people — and anyone interested in recovery without a religious perspective. Register at https://www.aasecular.org/icsaa-2026.
Hilton Phoenix at the Peak
$150
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Secular AA International
928.300.7989
verdebelle@gmail.com
Hilton Phoenix at the Peak
7677 North 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020Phoenix, Arizona 85020