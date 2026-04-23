Sedona Housing ThinkTank

Sedona Think Tank

May 18-19, 2026 | The Hub, Sedona

Sign up at Eventbrite Housing Think Tank Tickets, Multiple dates | Eventbrite – space is limited!

Join local leaders, housing experts, and community stakeholders for a two-day working session focused on shaping the future of housing in Sedona. The Sedona Think Tank is a collaborative, action-oriented event designed to move beyond ideas and into implementation and identify practical, community-supported solutions to advance the City’s Balanced Housing Strategy.

Set against the backdrop of Sedona’s unique housing challenges, this event brings together public officials, practitioners, and community voices to align on a shared path forward. Participants will engage in guided discussions, interactive exercises, and solution-building sessions aimed at creating real, actionable outcomes.

Day 1: Setting the Stage & Defining Solutions

Presentations and discussions will establish a shared foundation, followed by interactive roundtable sessions to define key challenges and explore potential solutions.

Day 2: Creating Actions

Participants will confirm priority solutions and dive deeper into specific actions, implementation strategies, and next steps.

Why Attend

Sedona faces increasing pressure to provide housing options for its workforce, families, and future residents while preserving the character that makes the community unique. This Think Tank is an opportunity to:

• Build a shared understanding of Sedona’s housing challenges and opportunities

• Learn from national best practices and proven implementation strategies

• Collaborate directly with peers and experts to develop actionable solutions

• Help shape the next phase of Sedona’s Balanced Housing Strategy

Featured Keynote Speaker

Stefan Pellegrini, Opticos Design, Inc.

Stefan Pellegrini is a nationally recognized urban designer and Principal at Opticos Design, a firm known for its work on form-based codes, zoning reform, and housing innovation across the United States. His work focuses on helping communities implement practical, context-sensitive solutions that expand housing choice while reinforcing neighborhood character.

At the Sedona Think Tank, Stefan will lead a keynote presentation and facilitated discussion focused on how communities like Sedona can align policy, design, and market realities to deliver meaningful housing outcomes. His insights will help ground the conversation in real-world strategies that have been successfully applied in similar contexts.