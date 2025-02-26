Earth Notes: Icthyosaurs in Nevada

Marine reptiles called Ichthyosaurs once existed 200 plus million years ago within Panthalassa, a vast ocean that surrounded the supercontinent known as Pangea. They had streamlined, dolphin-like bodies, adapted for swift movement in aquatic environments. But their bones have been unearthed in today’s Great Basin Desert.

The Ichthyosaurus fossil discovered in Berlin, Nevada, is a remarkable piece of paleontological history now housed at the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas. Unlike dinosaurs, ichthyosaurs lived their entire lives in the water. Unlike fish they had to surface for air. And unlike most reptiles, these animals did not lay eggs, but gave birth to live young in the water.

Berlin, Nevada, is home to the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park, where numerous well-preserved ichthyosaur fossils have been unearthed. This region was once a thriving seabed, creating the perfect conditions for fossilization after these creatures died. The Ichthyosaurus specimens from this area showcase the diversity and adaptability of life in ancient oceans.

The fossil now in Las Vegas exemplifies this species' grandeur. It’s over 50 feet long, with elongated jaws filled with conical teeth, ideal for catching squid and fish, its primary diet. This fossil is not only an important scientific artifact but also a cultural and educational treasure. It allows visitors to connect with our region’s prehistoric past and contemplate our dynamic ever-evolving ecosystems.

This Earth Note was written by Carrie Calisay Cannon and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.