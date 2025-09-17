© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Earth Notes: Western Hercules Beetles

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Diane Hope
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:00 AM MST
Western Hercules Beetle (Dynastes grantii) in Pine, Arizona
Alan Levine / WikiCommons
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en
Western Hercules Beetle (Dynastes grantii) in Pine, Arizona

A creature inhabits northern Arizona that has every appearance of a diminutive rhinoceros.

If you see a large grey-bodied beetle dotted with irregular black spots — and sporting two prominent horns if it’s male — it’s likely a Western Hercules Beetle.

For the first two years of life these beetles are hidden from view, developing as larvae in decomposing logs and old tree stumps, where they feed on rotting wood. Then in mid-summer, inside a hardened case made from their own poop, they transform into pupae, then adults, over a period of thirty days.

On humid late summer nights the fully formed adults hatch. They’re one of the largest flying insects in North America at two to three inches in length. They gravitate to stands of ash trees especially in riparian areas, from Flagstaff, Prescott, to Payson and along the Verde Valley, where they’re active from late July to October.

To spot them, find an ash tree and look up. Adult beetles often hang out on thin ash branches six feet or more off the ground.

As breeding gets underway, male beetles display so-called ‘lekking’ behavior. Males scrape bark from the base of an ash tree, creating a sap-oozing wound which attracts females. If another male comes along, the two will lock horns and fight for mating rights.

Males die after mating, while the females live another two-to-four months, laying their eggs in rotting wood, where the cycle begins again.

This Earth Note was written by Diane Hope and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.
Tags
Earth Notes earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAUEnvironment
Diane Hope
Diane Hope, Ph.D., is a former ecologist and environmental scientist turned audio producer, sound recordist and writer. Originally from northern England, she has spent much of the last 25 years in Arizona and has been contributing scripts to Earth Notes for 15 years.
See stories by Diane Hope
