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Earth Notes: Bradford Pear

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Danika Thiele
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:00 AM MST
Bradford pear in spring
Michael Rivera/WikiCommons
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https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
Bradford pear in spring

Every spring, white blossoms erupt on ornamental landscapes throughout the U.S., beautiful and abundant, and carrying the smell of rotting fish. The Bradford pear is a plant whose history is as intriguing as it is cautionary.

In 1898, the federal Foreign Seed and Plant Introduction Office was tasked with importing economically important plants from around the world. The program attracted explorers like Frank Meyer, a Dutch immigrant who traveled to China on multiple expeditions. At the time, American orchards of the edible French pear were being decimated by blight. Meyer made it his mission to find a resistant species to save this beloved fruit.

He found a solution in the wild, Chinese “Callery” pear, a tough plant that can grow in standing water, thin soil, or dry stony slopes. Meyer collected hundreds of pounds of seeds. He died in China, but his dream did not. His Callery pear seeds were grown experimentally and the French pears were grafted onto them, making them less susceptible to disease.

Decades later, horticulturists noticed one of these experimental trees grew attractive white blooms and lacked thorns. It became the “Bradford” cultivar, commercially released in 1961 and soon one of the most widely planted ornamental trees in North America.

But the trees spread uncontrollably in some regions of the U.S. They cross-pollinated with other trees, fruit appeared, birds scattered the seeds, and the pear quietly escaped the parking lot islands where it was planted.

Today the Callery pear is largely considered invasive. Several states have outlawed the tree and offer programs to swap them with native ones.

This episode of Earth Notes was written by Danike Thiele and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

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Earth Notes earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAU
Danika Thiele
Danika Thiele is a Florida transplant, art enthusiast and environmental science writer. She worked previously as a food security and sanitation volunteer with Peace Corps Nepal. With her background in both agriculture and journalism, Danika combines her curiosity with the natural world to produce stories stemming from nature's peculiarities. You can catch Danika exploring the forest with her adventure partner, Dolly the supermutt.
See stories by Danika Thiele
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