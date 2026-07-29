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Earth Notes: Hidden Histories of Agave

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Danika Thiele
Published July 29, 2026 at 3:00 AM MST
Agave phillipsiana is one of several rare agave species cultivated by ancient Indigenous peoples in the Southwest, including the Hohokam.
Wendy Hodgson
/
Annals of Botany
Agave phillipsiana is one of several rare agave species cultivated by ancient Indigenous peoples in the Southwest, including the Hohokam.

Petroglyphs and pottery sherds trace the movements of ancient peoples in the American Southwest in ways that are plain to see. But some clues are quieter — written not in stone or clay but in the subtle, deliberate reshaping of plant life. One of these living archives is agave.

Agave played a vital role as food, fiber and drink for the Hohokam and other agricultural societies. These groups engineered river terraces to grow agave expansively and left behind lasting traces in the land, including rock piles, roasting pits, tools and plots of agave.

Researchers at the Desert Botanical Garden studied these ancient fields and identified at least six domesticated species of the long-lived, clonal plant. Farmers selectively bred agaves for desirable traits like sweetness or down-turned spikes, kick-starting a long process of domestication that resulted in plants that are genetically distinct from wild populations.

This research offers a unique glimpse into the nutrition, trade, migration and agricultural practices of people who lived more than a thousand years ago. That knowledge may help guide future farming adaptations to increasingly drought-prone climates.

Agave remains part of everyday life for Southwest Indigenous peoples. Its hearts are baked as a sweet, nutrient-rich food, its fibers worked into cordage and sap is used in traditional soaps. It has other roles in fencing, construction and ceremony.

Agaves tie together nature and culture, science and story and remind us that the past binds us in one enduring, interconnected weave.

This episode of Earth Notes is funded in part by Pink Jeep Tours, written by Danika Thiele and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.  
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Earth Notes earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAUNative PlantsIndigenous History
Danika Thiele
Danika Thiele is a Florida transplant, art enthusiast and environmental science writer. She worked previously as a food security and sanitation volunteer with Peace Corps Nepal. With her background in both agriculture and journalism, Danika combines her curiosity with the natural world to produce stories stemming from nature's peculiarities. You can catch Danika exploring the forest with her adventure partner, Dolly the supermutt.
See stories by Danika Thiele
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