Earth Notes: Coconino Quiet Areas

In the 1980s Coconino National Forest established three designated "Quiet Areas." Recently renamed "Seasonal Closures," they’re intended to provide serene recreational spaces free from motorized traffic at certain times of the year. And they allow hunters to practice traditional, non-motorized hunting techniques.

The most northerly is Pine Grove situated directly north of Mormon Lake and west of Pinegrove campground.

To the south, the Rattlesnake Seasonal Closure sits east of Interstate 17, northwest of Stoneman Lake. In both areas, interior roads are closed to vehicles every year from August 15th to December 31st.

The third area, Woods Canyon, is located near I-17 and south of the Schnebly Hill Road. It's closed to traffic from December 15th to April 1st.

The seasonal closures contain ponderosa pine forests and habitats with Gambel oaks, junipers and a variety of shrubs. They’re home to wildlife including porcupines, mountain lions, bobcats and forest-dwelling hawks.

Woods Canyon was established specifically as winter habitat for big game because the typically lower snow depths and diverse plant life provide food sources for mule deer, elk and Merriam's turkey during the coldest months.

Motorized traffic on dirt roads can prevent wildlife movements, especially dispersal of young to new breeding territories, potentially threatening the long-term persistence of some wildlife populations.

So, the interiors of these seasonal closures provide quiet zones for people and tracts of largely unfragmented habitat where animals can roam undisturbed to find food, water and mates.

This episode of Earth Notes is funded in part by Pink Jeep Tours, written by Diane Hope and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.