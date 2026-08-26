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Earth Notes: Wildflower Colors

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Danika Thiele
Published August 26, 2026 at 3:00 AM MST
Paintbrush on the Weatherford Trail
Deborah Lee Soltesz
/
U.S. Forest Service Coconino National Forest
Paintbrush on the Weatherford Trail

Monsoon rains bring a torrent of colors to the Colorado Plateau. Yellow sunflowers emerge beside purple asters, blush-colored penstemons, and mauve lupine. Each flower is distinct in its shape, smell, and color. This isn’t a decorative accident; it’s explained by pollination ecology.

The evolutionary value of pigmentation has long fascinated botanists. Studies related to flower colors are among the oldest works in plant science. They first appeared in the literature in the early nineteenth century. Researchers have identified thousands of different pigment compounds in plants producing an endless range of colors and shades. Many of them are indiscernible to the human eye, but not to insects.

Insects evolved color vision millions of years before flowering plants appeared. That’s why scientists believe flowers evolved their colors specifically to catch the attention of these already-color-sensitive pollinators…. leading to a boom in plant diversity and an incredible show of floral varieties.

Different pollinators are drawn to these different colors. Bees tend to show a strong pull toward purple and blue blooms. Beetles favor white and yellow. Flies and wasps often gravitate toward yellow tones, while butterflies and moths lean toward pink and red. Many of these pollinators are generalists, capitalizing on many types of flowers. 

In late summer, look for the classic pairing goldenrod and purple asters. With colors opposite to each other on the color wheel, they’re working in tandem to attract a larger diversity of pollinators than either could alone.

This episode of Earth Notes is funded in part by Pink Jeep Tours, written by Danika Thiele and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.
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Earth Notes earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAU
Danika Thiele
Danika Thiele is a Florida transplant, art enthusiast and environmental science writer. She worked previously as a food security and sanitation volunteer with Peace Corps Nepal. With her background in both agriculture and journalism, Danika combines her curiosity with the natural world to produce stories stemming from nature's peculiarities. You can catch Danika exploring the forest with her adventure partner, Dolly the supermutt.
See stories by Danika Thiele
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