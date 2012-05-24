© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Firecrews Working Long Days to Conquer Gladiator

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Zac Ziegler
Published May 24, 2012 at 6:14 PM MST

The Gladiator Fire has topped 16,000 acres, but the blaze has slowed considerably this week.  

It grew by leaps and bounds in its early days. 

A major reason has been the Red Flag weather warnings that have plagued most of the 12 days the fire has been burning.

But proper planning and frequent reevaluation has helped keep the fire at bay.

Gerry Perry with the Gladiator Fire Incident Management Team said, "“Every day there’s a strategy that’s briefed, and the firefighters are deployed in accordance with that strategy.”

He also adds that it’s not just management; it’s the crew members who are clearing ground to create fire lines.

“These crews have worked 15-hour days putting in fire line," Perry said.

