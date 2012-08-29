Kirkpatrick and Paton to Face off in CD1 in November

By a nearly 2 to 1 margin, Ann Kirkpatrick swept the democratic primary in Congresssional District 1 yesterday.

Before a group of several dozen supporters in downtown Flagstaff, Ann Kirkpatrick's first words were to thank her primary opponent, Wenona Benally-Baldenegro.

"She was a real inspiration to many of us and I know her supporters are very proud of how she's done," Kirkpatrick told the crowd. "We now want to unite as democrats, because we're going to be running against Jonathan Paton."

Paton also swept the republican candidates in CD1 carrying more than 60% of the vote.

Kirkpatrick is trying to retake the Congressional seat she lost to Paul Gosar two years ago.

But this year, Representative Gosar decided to run in District 4.

According to the most recent Federal Election Commission reports, Kirkpatrick has out raised the republican nominee by more than $800,000 dollars.

But as she told her supporters last night, she expects more money to flow into the state.

"We know that the national republican party, the superpacs are going to be putting alot of money into this race, so I need you stand with me," she said.

Kirkpatrick said she is going to focus on jobs, renewable energy, and protecting seniors as her campaign gears up for the general election in November.