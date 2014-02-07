© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Sole Survivor Of Yarnell Hill Fire Takes Job In Idaho

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published February 7, 2014 at 5:15 AM MST
The sole survivor of last summer's deadly Yarnell Hill Fire has resigned as an Arizona firefighter to take a job in Idaho. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports, Brendan McDonough will be working with wildland firefighters suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

McDonough has reportedly taken a job in Boise with the Wildland Firefighters Foundation. The organization raises awareness and money for wildland firefighters dealing with PTSD. McDonough was the lookout for the Prescott Granite Mountain Hotshots during the Yarnell Hill Fire. All 19 of his crew members perished in the blaze. McDonough told Prescott's Daily Courier that he now struggles with PTSD, which tends to manifest in his dreams. He wants to help fellow firefighters and their families cope with similar stress. McDonough says his relocation to Boise is an attempt to move on, rather than to leave Arizona and the stigma associated with the deadly blaze. And, he plans to maintain a residence in Prescott. The Yarnell Hill Fire is the deadliest wildland fire in Arizona history. It also has the highest wildland firefighter death toll in the U.S. since the Griffith Park Fire in 1933 which claimed 29 lives.

Gillian Ferris
