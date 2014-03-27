© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Northern Arizona’s Forest Managers Focus on Firefighter Safety

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published March 27, 2014 at 5:00 AM MST
Last summer’s Yarnell Hill Fire was the deadliest ever for Arizona wildland firefighters. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports that, as a result, forest managers in northern Arizona are focusing on safety.

As fire season begins in northern Arizona, officials on the Kaibab and Coconino national forests are spotlighting staff safety. Holly Krake, fire information officer on the Kaibab National Forest, says firefighter wellbeing is a top concern.

“Our goal is that every firefighter come home safe every night from every fire. And we do that, in part, by learning from every incident regardless of type or size.”

In the aftermath of last June’s Yarnell Hill Fire, which killed 19 Prescott hotshots, the Arizona State Forestry Division made several recommendations as to how the state should fight wildfire. They involve adjustments in future training and changes in the use of aviation and technology, like GPS.

Krake says current safety measures on the Kaibab National Forest will continue to be used this year, including training in lookout situations as well as establishing escape routes and safety zones.

Don Muise is fire and aviation staff officer on the Coconino National Forest. He says the Yarnell Fire has made Southwestern forest managers reinforce issues of safety.

“The tragedy of last year has just had us look real hard at our situation and redouble our efforts to make sure that we’re making — in a high-risk situation — making good decisions for the firefighters and the public out there.”

Forest managers say a dry winter and drought conditions could make for an especially bad fire season.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
