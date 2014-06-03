Final Slide Fire Update, 2:15 p.m., Wed, June 4:

The Slide Fire is now 100 percent contained and 21,227 acres. To date the cost of fighting the fire is $10.1 million.

Update, 10:04 a.m., Tue, June 3:

The Slide Fire is now 92 percent contained and 21,227 acres in size. About 145 personnel remain on scene for mop-up, suppression and rehabilitation operations. Some internal areas of the fire may continue to smolder producing light smoke.

The Burned Area Emergency Response Team continues to work to address issues with flooding and mud and debris flow that could result from the fire. Much of the Slide Fire burn area remains closed to the public and the switchbacks on Hwy. 89A are also closed.

The cost of fighting the fire thus far is $9.9 million. The Slide Fire was human caused and is under investigation.

Update, 7:41 a.m., Sun, June 1:

The Slide Fire is still 90 percent contained and 21,227 acres.

Yesterday afternoon near Sterling Canyon a small pocket of unburned fuel caused a small flare-up. Helicopters dropped water on the steep canyon walls to contain the flames. No new fire spread outside of the existing fire perimeter. Crews will continue to monitor the situation and additional water drops may be necessary. Other internal areas of unburned fuel could smolder producing light smoke.

Today, crews will continue rehabilitation efforts around Oak Creek Canyon. Public lands within the burn area remain closed and recreation areas south of Slide Rock State Park are open to the public. Many fighting the fire have left because of containment and total personnel remaining is about 200.

Update, 8:30 a.m., Sat, May 31:

The Slide Fire is now 90 percent contained and 21,227 acres in size. Cost to date of fighting the fire is $9.3 million. About 200 personnel remain on scene for mop-up operations.

Update, 8 a.m., Fri, May 30:

The Slide Fire is now 75 percent contained and 21,217 acres in size. There are now about 511 personnel on scene, down from more than 1,200. Officials estimate the total cost of fighting the fire thus far at $8.6 million.

Crews continue to conduct mop-up, patrol and rehabilitation operations throughout the burn area. The evacuation order for Oak Creek Canyon was lifted on Thursday for residents only.

This morning, the Coconino and Kaibab national forests implemented Stage II fire restrictions, which prohibits essentially all fire-causing activities. For more info, see http://firerestrictions.us.az.