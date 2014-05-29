Woods Fire Fully Contained

As of Sat, May 24 the Woods Fire in the Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest was fully contained and 88 acres in size. No structures or power lines were damaged or threatened and no injuries were reported.

Officials have determined that the fire was caused by an illegal and escaped campfire outside of developed campgrounds while Stage I fire restrictions were in place. An investigation is ongoing.

For more info, see www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.