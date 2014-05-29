We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.
Woods Fire Fully Contained
As of Sat, May 24 the Woods Fire in the Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest was fully contained and 88 acres in size. No structures or power lines were damaged or threatened and no injuries were reported.
Officials have determined that the fire was caused by an illegal and escaped campfire outside of developed campgrounds while Stage I fire restrictions were in place. An investigation is ongoing.
For more info, see www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.