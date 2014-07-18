Coconino National Forest Managing Four Lightning-Caused Wildfires

Coconino National Forest officials are actively managing four lightning-caused fires. All are burning at a low intensity on the forest floor. As on the Kaibab National Forest, these fires are being used to increase safety, reduce fuels and for vegetation and wildlife habitat restoration.

The 300-acre Willard Fire is burning south of Flagstaff between Oak Creek Canyon and I-17 near the Willard Springs Interchange. Smoke may be visible from Kachina Village, Mountainaire, Munds Park and Sedona.

The Bar M Fire is 170 acres in size and is burning near Mormon Lake. Smoke may be visible from Lake Mary Road, Munds Park and Mormon Lake Village.

The 225-acre Pothole Fire and the 230-acre General Fire are both burning near Payson. Smoke could be visible from Camp Verde and local subdivisions in the Blue Ridge community. The Fred Haught Trail and part of the Arizona Trail in the area have been temporarily rerouted.