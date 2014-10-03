© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Native American Delayed Birth Certificate Process Gets Streamlined

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published October 3, 2014 at 4:59 AM MST
Last week, the state health department instituted a streamlined process for those Native Americans who were never issued birth certificate to obtain one. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the changes are expected to improve the lives of many tribal members.

Until recently, at least four documents have been needed to get a birth certificate in Arizona. It’s been a daunting process for many born before 1970 in rural areas, often at home. Now, members of 22 tribes in Arizona will need only a tribal enrollment record plus one other document showing date and place of birth as well parent names.

For many Native Americans in the state, obtaining a birth certificate has been a years-long process. They’ve also been ineligible for driver’s licenses as well as Social Security and some retirement benefits.

Lena Fowler is the Coconino County Supervisor for District 5, which includes the Navajo Nation. Since 2009, she has been working to change the rules in the state.

“It really does create a lot of hardship in the daily lives of these people, struggles and jus a lot of confusion,” Fowler says. 

Fowler says many Native Americans simply haven’t had the required documentation. She expects the new process to expedite many cases of people who have waited more than three decades for a birth certificate.

“I am just so happy. People’s quality of life if going to improve. They’re going to be able to exercise their full rights,” Fowler says.

But the changes are only temporary, and permanent fix requires a revision to state law. Fowler says legislation will be introduced next year and she hopes it’ll become law in 2015.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
