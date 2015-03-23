Gov. Ducey Won't Scrap Common Core — Yet

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants the state Board of Education to thoroughly review the Common Core school standards but is not calling for them to be scrapped immediately.

Ducey told the board Monday that the standards should be adjusted as needed to serve Arizona students. He also he won't support a legislative effort now underway to eliminate the standards.

Instead, he called for the board to begin a review that would involve parents, students and teachers from across the state.

The board adopted the standards in 2010 and they're now fully implemented in Arizona schools.

Opponents criticize the standards as driven by the federal government. Proponents say they are state-created and ensure students are prepared for college and careers.