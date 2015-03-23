© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Gov. Ducey Won't Scrap Common Core — Yet

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 23, 2015 at 11:27 AM MST
1402101753000-ducey-fact-check.jpg
The Republic
/

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants the state Board of Education to thoroughly review the Common Core school standards but is not calling for them to be scrapped immediately.

 

Ducey told the board Monday that the standards should be adjusted as needed to serve Arizona students. He also he won't support a legislative effort now underway to eliminate the standards.

Instead, he called for the board to begin a review that would involve parents, students and teachers from across the state.

The board adopted the standards in 2010 and they're now fully implemented in Arizona schools.

Opponents criticize the standards as driven by the federal government. Proponents say they are state-created and ensure students are prepared for college and careers.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News educationarizona state capitolArizona LegislatureDoug DuceyCommon Core
Related Content