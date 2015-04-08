Environmentalists Lose Round In Battle Against Uranium Mine

A federal judge has ruled against environmentalists in their fight to halt a uranium mine south of the Grand Canyon.

The lawsuit had alleged that the U.S. Forest Service violated federal law in allowing the Canyon Mine to move forward and didn't adequately consult with the Havasupai Tribe.

U.S. District Court Judge David Campbell in Phoenix rejected those claims in a ruling Tuesday. The plaintiffs have 60 days to appeal.

Katie Davis of the Center for Biological Diversity says uranium mining will harm people, water and wildlife in the region.

Energy Fuels Resources Inc. plans to restart the Canyon Mine this spring. Spokesman Curtis Moore says the company is pleased with Campbell's decision.

The Kaibab National Forest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.