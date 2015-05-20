© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Ex-Navajo Nation Lawmakers Plead No Contest In Criminal Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2015 at 8:39 AM MST
nn_seal.gif

Two former Navajo Nation lawmakers have pleaded no contest in a criminal case, avoiding a trial on charges that they used their positions to enrich their families financially.

Jack Colorado and Harry Clark signed plea agreements with prosecutors Monday, the same day jury selection was to begin.

The men entered pleas to a single count each of eroding Navajos' confidence in the integrity of their government — the lessor offense of conspiracy to commit bribery. Prosecutors will drop six counts of bribery against each of the men after sentencing, which hasn't been set.

They face jail time and probation.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement that prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Prosecutors say Clark and Colorado funneled a combined $39,000 in tribal funds to their families.

