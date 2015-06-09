Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project Awarded $25,000

The Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project will be awarded $25,000 after receiving the most votes in an online contest held by a Washington D.C.-based conservation group.

The forest-thinning project is designed to protect against wildfire in forest land surrounding the city. In 2012, Flagstaff voters approved 10 million dollars to fund the project after the Schultz Fire burned more than 15,000 acres of Coconino National Forest. The Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project beat out dozens of other entries from more than 20 states in the nationwide competition.