ADOT Asks For Extension To Meet REAL ID Requirements

The Arizona Department of Transportation has asked the federal government for an extension to develop a REAL ID compliant license before a January 1 deadline.

Arizona passed a law in April allowing the state to provide optional REAL-ID licenses to help residents meet new federal identification standards in airports and federal buildings.

Arizona's law also forced the state to ask for a waiver from participating in the REAL ID act. Last week the Department of Homeland Security denied that waiver and the state has since begun developing the new license.

ADOT Spokesman Ryan Harding says the department has asked for, and expects to get, an extension to meet the requirements by October 1, 2016.