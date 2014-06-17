© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

The Oak Creek Canyon Switchbacks Open Between Flagstaff and Sedona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 17, 2014 at 1:52 PM MST
The Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks between Flagstaff and Sedona are now completely open. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, this comes on the heels of closures that resulted from wildfire and a major construction project.

The three-mile section of State Route 89A between the Oak Creek Vista and Pine Flat Campground was initially slated for five weeks of closure, ending in early July. But, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced the $2 million project has been completed more than two weeks ahead of schedule.

The work to 89A included resurfacing the highway as well as repair work to the Pumphouse Wash Bridge. Crews also removed potentially hazardous loose rocks from the cliffs above the road. As part of the project, the contractor, Combs Construction, will receive a bonus of more than $100,000 for early completion.

In May, construction crews were evacuated due to the quickly moving Slide Fire and the highway remained closed for more than a week. Workers returned to the job on June 1 after authorities lifted restrictions in the area. Next month, ADOT will finish lane striping in the project area, which will temporarily restrict 89A to a single lane.

Currently, there are no road closures or evacuation orders in place as a result of the Junipine Fire, which began Monday in Oak Creek Canyon.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
