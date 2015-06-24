© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
wallow_fire_usfs_ap_sit_nf_inferno_5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2015
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2015 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail knaunews@nau.edu.

Debate Continues Over Proposed Grand Canyon Watershed National Monument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 24, 2015 at 8:53 AM MST
north_kaibab_-_az_highways.jpg
Shane McDermott/Arizona Highways
/

The most recent group to enter the debate surrounding the Grand Canyon Watershed National Monument is the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The proposal is designed to protect nearly 2 million acres of old-growth forest and other land near the national park. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the agency says the plan would involve too much federal regulation.

Game and Fish says the monument would diminish their ability to manage wildlife, and would limit hunting and recreation. They also say it would delay projects, boost costs and expose the agency to increased legal challenges.

“From the department’s perspective we believe there’s sufficient regulatory structure to deliver good conservation for game and non-game species alike. There is not a demonstrated need to add another layer of regulatory burden, which would come with a monument,” says Craig McMullen, the Flagstaff regional supervisor for Game and Fish.

But supporters of the monument say management and access to the area will generally remain as it is now. The goal of such a designation would be to protect old-growth forests surrounding the Grand Canyon.

“The North Kaibab has the largest remnant old-growth ponderosa — Southwestern old-growth ponderosa — left on the planet. Old-growth forests tend to be the most resilient to impacts, but particularly in the context of climate change,” says Kim Crumbo, the conservation director for the Grand Canyon Wildlands Council.

He says about 40 percent of old-growth trees in the area are now gone.

President Obama can create national monuments as part of the Antiquities Act. Though he hasn’t addressed the possibility of a Grand Canyon Watershed National Monument publically, the president has declared 16 such monuments around the country during his time in office.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyonpresident obamawildfirePonderosa ForestsLocal NewsArizona Department of Game and FishFire Season 2015Grand Canyon Watershed National Monument
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content