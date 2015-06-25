© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News
wallow_fire_usfs_ap_sit_nf_inferno_5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2015
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2015 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail knaunews@nau.edu.

House Bill Would Expedite Forest Health Projects on Federal Lands

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 25, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
2014-10-31_11.56.32.jpg
Jake Bacon/Ecological Restoration Institute
/

A bill making its way through Congress is designed to speed up the process of forest restoration and recovery projects on federal lands. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the Resilient Federal Forests Act would streamline the process of combating catastrophic wildfire.

The proposal has received initial approval by the House Natural Resources and Agriculture committees. It’s intended to give the U.S. Forest Service more flexibility to restore forest health and expedite thinning projects. It also opens the door for more privatization.

The Resilient Federal Forests Act is cosponsored by Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick. It would apply to all Bureau of Land Management, National Forest and tribal land.

Some conversation groups, including the Grand Canyon Trust, are concerned the bill does not address chronic federal funding shortfalls for wildfire prevention. They also say it would disregard federal laws like the National Environmental Policy Act and limit public input.

The bill now moves to the full House for a vote.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
