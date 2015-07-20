Trump: McCain Is A War Hero -- But Also Abondoned Vets

Donald Trump is doubling down on his controversial comments aimed at Arizona Senator John McCain. As Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, Trump not only questioned McCain’s status as a war hero, he’s now attacking the senator’s record on veteran’s issues.

Over the weekend, the republican presidential candidate said he likes soldiers who are not captured, instead of POWs like McCain, who spent more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. On Monday's NBC’s Today, Trump clarified his comments, and says he has no problem calling McCain a war hero.

“And he is a very brave man and all of that, but we don’t talk about the people that weren’t captured. And that’s what I was trying to refer to, and I think I did,” Trump says.

McCain also spoke out on Monday, saying Trump owes all veterans an apology. Trump has yet to do so and instead published an opinion piece in USA Today. In it, he blasts McCain, accusing the senator of abandoning veterans during his time in politics.