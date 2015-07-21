© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
New York Man Arrested In Threatening Hoax Calls

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 21, 2015 at 6:58 AM MST

A New York man suspected of placing numerous threatening phone calls to Flagstaff, Arizona, schools has been arrested.

Viktor Lisnyak, of Staten Island, New York, was arrested on July 17. He faces five counts of transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.

Officials say Lisnyak, who is 29 years old, made calls between March and May in which he threatened to kill school children. He made the calls to two elementary schools, one middle school and a preschool, police say.

A criminal complaints states that during one call, Lisnyak said he was in the building and armed with a gun.

Lisnyak faces five years in prison for each count. He will appear in federal court in Arizona on July 29.

Associated Press
