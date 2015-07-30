Lawyers To Argue Over Arizona Medicaid Plan

A battle over how former Gov. Jan Brewer funded the expansion of the state's Medicaid program is finally going before a judge.

Lawyers will argue about the constitutionality of Arizona's hospital "bed tax" in a Phoenix courtroom Thursday. The case that could determine whether 350,000 residents remain covered under the state's Medicaid expansion.

The case hinges on whether the assessment is a tax that should have been passed by a 2/3 vote in the state Legislature or a fee that can be passed by a majority vote.

The state relies on the so-called bed tax to pay its share of Medicaid expansion costs. If a group of Arizona Republican lawmakers who oppose the Affordable Care Act prevail, the future of the expansion is in jeopardy.