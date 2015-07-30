© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Lawyers To Argue Over Arizona Medicaid Plan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 30, 2015 at 8:37 AM MST

 A battle over how former Gov. Jan Brewer funded the expansion of the state's Medicaid program is finally going before a judge.

Lawyers will argue about the constitutionality of Arizona's hospital "bed tax" in a Phoenix courtroom Thursday. The case that could determine whether 350,000 residents remain covered under the state's Medicaid expansion.

The case hinges on whether the assessment is a tax that should have been passed by a 2/3 vote in the state Legislature or a fee that can be passed by a majority vote.

The state relies on the so-called bed tax to pay its share of Medicaid expansion costs. If a group of Arizona Republican lawmakers who oppose the Affordable Care Act prevail, the future of the expansion is in jeopardy.

KNAU and Arizona News Medicaidarizona state capitolhealth carehealth insuranceGovernor BrewerLocal News
