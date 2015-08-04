© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Clearer Satellite Imagery Improves Wildfire Mapping

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published August 4, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
Aug-3-map-web.jpg
USDA Forest Service Active Fire Mapping Program
/

The U.S. Forest Service now has a better view of wildfires from space, thanks to a new agreement with NASA.

The agreement gives wildland fire managers access to data from a satellite imaging system called VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite). In the daytime, VIIRS can theoretically detect a flaming fire just 50 square meters—about the size of a small house. At night, VIIRS can detect a fire five times smaller. That’s an improvement on current technology, called MODIS, which routinely detects wildfires about 1,000 square meters in size.

The Forest Service has used satellites to track wildfires since the 1990s. The information helps the agency make decisions about where to allocate firefighting resources at the regional and national level.

Wildfires in the U.S. burn an average of 7 million acres a year. A combination of factors has increased the risk of large, catastrophic fires in Arizona, including drought and unnaturally dense forests.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireForest ServicenasaScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content