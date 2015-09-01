EPA Tests Show Pre-Mine-Spill Conditions in Waterways

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released the results of dozens of water tests following the Gold King Mine spill last month. The tests were conducted at sites on Animas and San Juan rivers, other tributaries, on Lake Powell, and near the City of Page as recently as Aug. 25.

The EPA compared the results of the tests to pre-spill contaminant levels in the waterways, and the agency says sediment and water quality samples generally match levels prior to the accident.

On Aug. 5, EPA and contract employees accidentally released 3 million gallons of wastewater from the mine near Silverton, Colo. The material contained more than two dozen heavy metals including lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury.

The incident caused the closure on some waterways in the state along with and states of emergency there, as well as New Mexico, Utah and the Navajo Nation. Navajo farmers along the San Juan recently voted to refrain from using the river for irrigation for at least a year to prevent soil contamination. Environmental officials say the San Juan River is now safe for use.