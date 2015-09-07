Judicial Conduct Panel Wants Flagstaff Judge Suspended

The state commission overseeing discipline for judges is recommending that a Flagstaff judge be suspended for 90 days without pay for using government resources in his 2014 re-election bid, campaigning on government property and confronting a court employee who supported his opponent.

The seven-member panel of the Commission on Judicial Conduct also recommends that Flagstaff Justice of the Peace Howard Grodman be removed from the state Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee.

Grodman's lawyer says his client has already resigned that post.

The opinion obtained Friday by The Associated Press is preliminary and the commission could change it following a response from Grodman.

Attorney Bob Van Wyck says his client has no plans to do so and trusts the commission.

The Arizona Supreme Court will have the final say.